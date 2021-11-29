From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong is saddened by the death of a serving member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Henry Soembis Longs, who died shortly after undergoing surgery.

Until his death, Hon. Longs represented the good people of Pankshin South Constituency.

Lalong in a statement signed by Dr Makut Simon Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs, received the news of the death with shock and is deeply grieved by the demise of the State Legislator who he described as a promising politician, legal practitioner and committed citizen of Plateau State.

Lalong said the late Hon. Henry Longs has been up and doing in representing the interests of his Constituency at the State House of Assembly and doing his best to enhance the delivery of dividends of democracy to the electorates across the entire State.

He said as a Member of the ruling APC, Henry Longs contributed his quota towards the success of the Party both within the Plateau House of Assembly and the entire State through the facilitation and passage of laws for the good governance of the State and the nation.

While commiserating with his family over this sad development, the Governor urged his constituents, the Speaker Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda and the entire members of the Plateau State House of Assembly to be consoled over the tragic incident as the late legislator did his best to serve Plateau State.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Hon. Rufus Bature has expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of Barrister Henry Soembis Longs.

Bature in a press statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Hon Sylvanus Namang said Longs was a serving member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, representing Pankshin South Constituency.

He noted that Longs until his demise, was a very vibrant, consummate and committed member of the ninth Assembly who served his constituents with passion and distinction.

His sudden death is a tragic and monumental loss not only to his family but to the APC, the party under whose platform he contested and won convincingly the election into the House of Assembly.

His value addition to the growth of democracy and constructive and invaluable contributions to the hallowed chamber of the House would be greatly missed by his colleagues and Plateau State in general.

“The APC in the state joins his immediate family, friends, associates, his constituents, the Honourable Speaker and entire members of the House of Assembly and the Plateau State government in mourning the passage of this legal luminary and parliamentarian of note.”

The Chairman urged the family to be comforted and take solace in the worthy legacies their deceased son, husband and father has left on the sands of times.

