From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has expressed the desire to complete the renovation of the state Secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau State to provide a comfortable working atmosphere for Journalists in the state.

Lalong who inspected the ongoing renovation at the NUJ Secretariat through the Commissioner for information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang said the project which was awarded in December 2019 was delayed by the outbreak of COVID-19. Pandemic.

He also expressed his determination to revamp the Nigeria Standard Newspapers and put into effective use the new printing machine for effective and quality production.

“We want to express our commitment towards the completion of the renovation of the secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists Plateau State. This will provide conducive working environment for the Journalists to carry out the duty.

“We will soon put into use the new Cityline machine purchased to enhence and ensure good production of the Nigeria Standard Newspapers papers, all these effort is aimed at ensuring cordial relationship with the media and to encouraged developmental journalism.”

Chairman of NUJ, Plateau State, Paul Jatau applauded Government for initiating the renovation of the secretariat and appealed for speedy action for the completion as the raining season is approaching.

He said the contract commencement on December 2019 and said Journalists are currently refugees in the Secretariat “adding that speedy response towards the completion of the Secretariat would enhence Journalists work in the state.”

General Manager, Plateau Publishing Company, publishers of Nigerian Standard Newspapers, Hon. Boniface Gwotbit said the company has a new Cityline machines which has the capability to print 35,000 copies at a time.

He noted that every material needed to kick start production has been secure, including printing papers among others.

Mr. Gwotbit explained that the machine if put into effective use would serve as source of generating internal revenue for the state government.