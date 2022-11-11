From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has presented a budget proposal of N139. 3 billion for the 2023 fiscal year to the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Lalong while laying the appropriation bill before the House said the budget comprised of N77,650,642,030.85 as recurrent expenditure, representing 55.72% of the total budget, and N61,706,502,949.53) as capital component which represents 44.27% of the total budget.

He explained that the budget shows an increase of N32,649,877,338.26 from the 2022 approved budget.

Lalong said the 2023 budget estimate tagged “Budget of Infrastructural Consolidation and Transition” will focus on completing major projects of the Rescue Administration and ensuring that government machinery continues to operate in a most efficient and productive manner.

He said “Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, you will recall that having completed many inherited and abandoned projects from previous administrations, this Government initiated many projects many which have been completed. Among them are the Legacy Projects comprising of world standard schools and hospitals spread across the 17 Local Government Areas of the State.

“Although the Legacy Project suffered a setback as result of the failure of the previous contractor to deliver the project within agreed timelines, I am happy to say that the project having been terminated has been re-awarded to a new contractor and advance payment made. The Contractor is to to complete the project for commissioning before the end of this administration”.

He explained further that some of the projects which are being completed and will soon be commissioned include the Plateau High Court of Justice Complex which is more than 95 percent completed and currently being furnished.

Lalong noted that the British American Junction Flyover and Dualisation to Lamingo Road Junction will be completed and commissioned before the lifespan of his administration.

He said the Rescue Administration will continue to operate under a prudent, accountable, and transparent manner in line with the commitment to give value for money and improve the lives of the citizens.

Lalong, who appealed to the House of Assembly to give the proposed budget desired attention, said he has already directed all heads of MDAs to fully cooperate and make themselves available for the defence of the budget as well as provide necessary details that may be required.

Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda said the House will give the budget all necessary attention in order to ensure its passage into law for the good of the citizens.

He added that the accelerated passage of the Budget after all the legislative process will also demonstrate their continued partnership with the executive in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

Sanda advised heads of MDAs to cooperate with the House by appearing promptly to defend their estimates.