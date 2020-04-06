Gyang Bere, Jos

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Plateau State chapter, says that Governor Simon Lalong has taken adequate measures to protect Plateau citizens against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic as well as bandits in the state.

APC Secretary Malam Bashir Musa Sati, in a statement on Monday, condemned herdsmen attacks on Plateau citizens and urged its rival People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to stop playing politics with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State PDP had issued a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hon John Akans, accusing the governor of not protecting Plateau citizens even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The APC Secretary said in his response:

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have any cause to contemplate responding to the irrational, wishful and nonchalance attitudes of the People’s Democratic Party’s political gimmicks, at this most trial moments of the state, national and global tragedy.

“From the on set, every sensible human being has understood the efforts been put in place by this APC lead administration of Simon Lalong, all in trying to protect the lives of Plateau citizens, applying both proactive and stringent measures at one time or another.

“On the issue of coronavirus pandemic, the APC-Lalong, the administration has put in place several measures that are aiding in preventing the occurrence of the disease in our state.

“Recall that we swiftly put the Chinese citizens that came into our state and our citizens working with them on quarantine, whose end results was successfully negative. We further put in place several isolation centres within the three geopolitical zones of the state, even without a single confirmed case of the disease in our state.

“The APC-Lalong administration has directed for the procurement of additional ventilators and other medical equipment, as well as sets up an endowment fund, besides the necessary requisites measures that will see to the prevention of the occurrence of the disease based on health experts recommendations in conformity with the international best measures, all in not only show of concerned but full care about the life and safety of our citizens.

“Coronavirus as a world pandemic, which has both health and economic implications on countries, States and individual person’s endeavours, which Plateau State is not exceptional and therefore, the PDP should be wisely enlightened.”

Mallam Sati condemned the recent attacks that took several lives in the state and noted that in spite of that, the APC government in the state has successfully restored order in Plateau.

“Against a fact that despite the couples of attacks, people are enjoying more of peaceful coexistence than what was obtainable prior to this administration. Even as we condemned any attack and killings including the most recent one on our people, yet we make bold to say, making arrests of suspects shoulders on the security operatives, whom we trust are doing their utmost best to safeguard the lives of all in the state.”