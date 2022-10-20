From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has rejoiced with Dr Pokop Bupwatda over his appointment as the Chief Medical Director of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lalong who received the new JUTH CMD at the Governor’s Lodge in Abuja said he was delighted that the appointment of Dr Pokop was based on merit and his track record of service in the hospital and throughout his medical career.

Lalong observed that Dr Pokop has built a good relationships with his colleagues across various fields of the medical profession and has demonstrated competence and capacity in managing human and material resources.

While wishing him a successful tenure and God’s wisdom to run the hospital and take it to greater heights, Lalong charged him to critically evaluate the current state of the hospital and work towards improving efficiency, quality service delivery and capacity building for staff among others.

He said as the foremost tertiary health institution in Plateau State, it is important that JUTH continues to build more synergy with State-owned and private health institutions as a way of improving the health of the citizens.

He reminded him that the President recently approved a National Orthopedic Hospital for North Central to be cited in Jos as well as a Federal Medical Centre, Wase.

He also informed him that the plans by the Plateau State University Bokkos to commence a Faculty of Medical Sciences which will also lead to the take-off of a Teaching Hospital will greatly benefit from the partnership and experience of JUTH.

Lalong assured him of his support and asked him to also see to do his best in ensuring that the National Cancer Centre recently approved by the President to be domiciled in JUTH takes off and becomes the reference point for cancer care in Nigeria and beyond.

The Governor appreciated the support of the Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire and the Board Members of the hospital.

Dr Pokop Bupwatda who earlier thanked the Lalong for his support and recommendation towards his appointment said he will not disappoint him and the people of Plateau State and Nigerians at large.

He assured him that his leadership will focus on building capacity, research and motivating the workforce towards effective service delivery and excellence.