Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has expressed delight over the appointment of Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama by the Holy Father, Pope Francis as the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja following the retirement of John Cardinal Olorunfemi Onaiyekan.

Lalong, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, described the appointment of Archbishop Kaigama as a higher calling to divine duty which follows his impecable track record of service in the Lord’s vineyard over many decades.

He expressed joy that the new archbishop has tremendously contributed to the growth of the Catholic Church in Nigeria and Plateau State in particular where he consistently availed the state of his wealth of wisdom and experience especially during difficult moments.

While praying God to give him the grace to carry out the new assignment, Lalong assured the archbishop of the continuous prayers and support of the government and people of Plateau State.

He congratulated John Cardinal Onaiyekan on his retirement after many years of meritorious service to the Catholic Church, Christendom and Nigeria at large where he stood for unity, justice reconciliation, accountability and righteousness.

He also prayed God to grant him good health and more wisdom as he enjoys his life in retirement.