Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has rejoiced with the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, Mr. Joseph Ntung Ari, on his reappointment for another term of four years.

In a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Lalong said the development was another good omen for the agency and Plateau State.

“I am not surprised by the reappointment of Mr. Joseph Ari by Mr. President for another term because in the last four years, he has rebranded and refocused the organisation by making it a frontline skill development and job creation machinery that has empowered millions of Nigerians,” he stated.

While wishing Mr. Ari a fruitful tenure, he assured him that Plateau State Government would continue to partner with the ITF in empowering its citizens through skill development and entrepreneurial development.