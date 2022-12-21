From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has congratulated Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Sir Joseph Ari on his 62nd birthday.

Governor Lalong in a statement said Sir Joseph Ari is an accomplished professional whose impact has been felt in the Nigerian media space as well as in administration and corporate governance over the years.

He said the celebrant has been consistent in his drive for excellence, service and patriotism in all the various assignments he has handled at both state and federal levels.

Lalong commended Sir Joseph Ari for his efforts in turning around the ITF by ensuring that it carries out its core mandate of training the requisite manpower needed for Nigeria’s development.

He said Ari has given many youths, women and men skills that have led to the creation of jobs, poverty eradication and the emergence of entrepreneurs that are making an impact in various sectors.

Lalong also described Joseph Ari as a reliable supporter of the Rescue Administration who has added value and used his office to support the human capital development agenda of the government through strategic partnership as well as actively participating in political activities.

Governor Lalong while wishing Sir Joseph Ari more years of good health, God’s protection and divine wisdom, urged him to continue to carry out his philanthropic and charity works as well as his commitment to religious obligations that he is well known for as a Knight of the Catholic Church.

He also advised him to continue to mentor more youths in the act of service, resilience and excellence.