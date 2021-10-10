From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has rejoiced with the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman, Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs His Royal Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba as he marks his 70th birthday.

Lalong in a press statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham described the attainment of the landmark age of 70 by the Royal Father as a momentous occasion that calls for celebration and Thanksgiving to God.

He said the Gbong Gwom has received special grace from God for a successful career where he rose through the ranks to the pinnacle of the Nigeria Customs Service and upon retirement, was given the privilege to ascend the historic throne of the Berom nation where he has continued to provide leadership to the entire State Traditional Institution.

The Governor also acknowledges the role that the Gbong Gwom has also played in the efforts of the Northern Traditional Council through solid contributions in finding peace, harmony and economic development of the region.

He appreciated him for also supporting the Government in Plateau towards dealing with insecurity and restoring peace, particularly during recent attacks that attempted to set back the achievements of the last six years.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .