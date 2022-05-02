From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has rejoiced with the Muslim Ummah in Plateau State and Nigeria at large on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast ushering in the Eid-el -fitr celebrations.

Lalong in a statement expressed optimism that the period of the fast provided an opportunity for the Muslim Ummah to devote themselves to personal and corporate prayers as well as self purification for a better relationship with God and man.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said the Ramadan period was significant because it enabled them to not only commit their personal affairs to God, but also ask God to intervene in the many challenges of the State and Nation at large.

Lalong charged them to continue in this attitude of prayer and supplication as well as loving one another irrespective of religious, ethnic or other differences.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said the current security situation in the country as well as other economic challenges cannot be overcome unless Nigerians recognise that they are one people whose common destiny takes precedence over personal interest.

Lalong used the event to call for more prayers for Plateau and Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections, urging for unity and tolerance by the electorate as well as the political class whose conduct and utterances are vital to the overall success of the elections.

While wishing them happy and peaceful celebrations, the Governor again reminded all citizens of the need to resist the ploy by criminals and crises merchants to use sentimental faultlines and instigate ethno religious intolerance and violence.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .