Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has rejoiced with Bishop Matthew Ishaya Audu on his appointment as the new Catholic Archbishop of Jos and the Metropolitan of Jos Ecclesiastical Province.

Lalong, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, welcomed the new Archbishop as was announced by Pope Francis to replace Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, who has since assumed duty as the Archbishop of Abuja Diocese.

Lalong describes the appointment of Bishop Audu as a worthy development considering his many years of service, having discharged his duties with the utmost diligence, humility and faith.

“We look forward to working with your Grace to continue to intercede for Plateau State and the nation at large and strengthen the gospel of peace, tolerance, compassion and sacrifice which will assist us to consolidate on the stability we have achieved in the recent past,” the statement read.

“The Governor also hopes that Bishop Audu will deploy his wealth of experience to work with the clergy and laity under his jurisdiction as well as the body of Christ in the State to propagate the gospel of salvation and reach out to those in need.”

Bishop Audu, until his appointment was the Chief Shepherd of Lafia Diocese.

He was ordained as a priest on 23rd June 1984 and holds a Doctorate Degree in Moral Theology.