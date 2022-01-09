From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong, has extended warm felicitations to Director-General of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Ashishana Okauru, first Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Brigadier General Jonathan Ndam Temlong (rtd), and Minister for Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen on their 60th, 68th and 63rd birthday anniversaries, respectively.

Lalong, in a separate statement, commended the celebrants for their diligent service and commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria.

Lalong described Okauru as a thoroughbred technocrat with vast experience in the private and public sectors, adding that his role as the Director-General of the Nigerian Governors Forum had been of immense value to him in governing the state.

This is also as the Governor celebrated Gen. Temlong for his record of achievements in service as well as his passion for finding lasting solutions to the security challenges of Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

He described him as a strategic thinker and team player who had availed Plateau State and Nigeria of his vast experience in peace and security matters even after retirement.

He said “His continuous engagement with stakeholders particularly as the immediate past President of the Alumni Association of the National Defence College gives him a great opportunity to not only interrogate the factors behind the nation’s security challenges but also contribute towards ensuring that they are addressed.

Governor Lalong also described Dame Tallen as a leader with a passion for women and children who had used her opportunities to advance the cause of the people.

He urged the Minister to continue her drive towards ensuring that gender violence and violence against children, men, and women were addressed to change the narrative.