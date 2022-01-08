From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong has extended warm felicitations to Director General of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Ashishana Okauru, first Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Brigadier General Jonathan Ndam Temlong (rtd), and Minister for Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen on their 60th, 68th and her 63rd birthday respectively.

Lalong in a separate statement commended them for their diligent service and commitment towards the growth and development of Nigeria.

He said Mr. Okauru as a thorough-bred technocrat whose vast experience in the private and public sectors has enabled him to contribute to governance in Nigeria particularly in his role as the Director General of the Nigerian Governors Forum.

Lalong described him as a humble, detailed and passionate person who gives his best to every assignment, saying this has made it possible for him to administer the bureaucracy of the Governor’s Forum and also coordinate its many engagements with proficiency.

Governor Lalong celebrated Gen. Temlong for his record of achievements in service as well as his passion towards finding lasting solutions to the security challenges of Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

He described him as a strategic thinker and team player who has continued to avail Plateau State and Nigeria his vast experience in peace and security matters even after retirement.

He said “His continuous engagement with stakeholders particularly as the immediate past President of the Alumni Association of the National Defence College gives him a great opportunity to not only interogate the factors behind the nation’s security challenges, but also contribute towards ensuring that they are addressed.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“No wonder he has served meritoriously in several Presidential Committees set up to rejig the Armed Forces and make them in tune with current threats to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria”.

Lalong said the General has been very supportive of the Rescue Administration in Plateau State particularly on matters of security where he willingly offers valuable suggestions on how to maintain peace and security in the State.

He noted he has assisted greatly in ensuring that the incidences of violent clashes are minimised while strong proactive measures are taken to deal with criminals and merchants of crises.

He also commended him for his active participation in politics and contibuting to the democratic growth of not only Plateau State but Nigeria as a whole.

Meanwhile, Governor Lalong also described the Minister as a leader whose passion for women and children has motivated her over the years to work towards ensuring that their wellbeing is addressed and their rights protected.

Lalong said Dame Tallen has also shown that she is a politician with passion for development of not only Plateau State, but Nigeria as a whole as she has used her opportunities to advance the cause of the people.

While wishing her a memorable celebration, Governor Lalong expressed his determination to continue to collaborate with her towards attracting more Federal presence in the State and also ensuring that the people of Plateau State are carried along in the scheme of things.

Lalong also urged the Minister to continue her drive towards ensuring that gender violence and violence against children, men and women is addressed to provide a conducive environment for them to thrive and realise thier dreams.