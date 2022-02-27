From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State, Governor Simon Bako Lalong has congratulated winners of the just concluded bye-elections for Pankshin South State Constituency, and Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency.

Lalong in a statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr Makut Simon Macham rejoiced with Chief Ezra Dakup of the APC who was declared winner of the Pankshin South State Constituency bye-election as well as Hon. Musa Agah of the PDP who was declared winner of the Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency seat.

Lalong commended the electorate for coming out to vote for their candidates of choice and conducting themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner which ensured that there was no breakdown of law and order throughout the process.

He also appreciated the Independent National Electoral Commission for conducting the exercise in a transparent manner and ensuring that all parties and candidates had a level playing ground to campaign and participate in the bye-elections.

Lalong expressed happiness with the role played by the security agencies who maintained neutrality and supported INEC and other stakeholders towards a successful conduct which again reinforces the dividends of the peace process that his Rescue Administration has toiled to build since coming to office.

For the newly elected members, the Governor said: “Your election is a trust bestowed upon you by the people and shows the confidence they have in you. You should work hard to serve the people honestly and diligently irrespective of their affiliations of tribe, religion, political party and other considerations.

“Having been elected, the biggest focus should be on how to improve the lives of the people and work for a greater Plateau. With the elections over, it is now time for governance which requires unity, dedication and sacrifice”.

Lalong assured them of his support and cooperation in the discharge of their responsibilities, urging them to hit the ground running as soon as they are sworn in.