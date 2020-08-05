Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the impeachment of the suspended Chairman of Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Isaac Kwallu by the Legislative Arm of the LGA, Governor Simon Bako Lalong has sworn in the Deputy Chairman, Hon. Abdulmalik Yusuf Haruna as substantive Executive Chairman.

Lalong in a brief ceremony at the New Government House Little Rayfield-Jos, said the event was coming in rather unusual circumstances because of the impeachment of the former Chairman by members of the Legislative Arm who had accused him on various acts of misconduct.

He recalled that the former Chairman was earlier suspended by the Plateau State House of Assembly for gross misconduct.

Lalong noted that with the development and in line with extant laws, said it became necessary to swear in the former Deputy Chairman, Hon. Abdulmalik Yusuf Haruna so as to ensure that there is no vacuum in the administration of the Local Government.

He charged the new Chairman to live up to the responsibility of running the Local Government and meeting the aspirations of the people.

He said “Remember that you are to serve the people honestly and diligently as the people are yearning for development at the grassroots. You are to hold this office in trust and to deliver good governance to the people of your Local Government with the fear of God”.

Governor Lalong charged the new Chairman to ensure that resources are utilised in line with the realities of Covid 19 where government funds have become scarce.

He urged him to ensure prudence and give priority to programmes and projects that have direct impact on the lives of the people.

The new Chairman, Hon. Yusuf Abdulmalik Usman in his response said he considered his swearing in as an act of God, saying he was ready to work with all stakeholders particularly the Management Team and Members of the Legislative Arm as well as the traditional and security institutions.

He said “I will deploy my experience within the Local Government System to mobilise and reconcile all parties that may have been aggrieved because of the developments in the Local Government in recent times. I will also do my best to uplift the standard on living of the people in order to make them feel the impact of Government”.

He appealed to the people of Quan’pan to give him the support needed to work for the peace and prosperity of the Local Government Area.