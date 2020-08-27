Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has directed the immediate resuscitation of the monthly environmental sanitation to keep Jos and Bukuru Metropolis clean.

He directed security agencies to arrest defaulters and arraign before the mobile court that has been set up for that purpose.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan manjang said

the exercise is to resume with effect from this Saturday, 29th August, 2020.

He encouraged all citizens in the 17 Local Government Area of the state of come out and clean their surroundings.

Lalong noted that emphasis should be placed on cutting down of grasses and clearing of drainages around their homes and business premises to avert flood.

He said: “Government took this action in the best interest of the health and safety of its citizens and in realisation of the unacceptable sanitary conditions of some areas in the State which pose serious danger to their wellbeing.

“In the light of this, movement will be restricted between the hours of 7.00 and 10.00 a.m. All entry and exit points into and out of the state will be shut except for those on essential services.

“Parents and guardians are hereby adviced to keep their wards in check and to come out en masse to clean their surroundings.

“Security agents and Mobile courts have been duly mobilised to apprehend and try offenders who fail to comply. This will be the routine every last Saturday of the month until further notice please.”