Nigeria’s iconic cultural diversity was on display, in Jos, Plateau State, yesterday, as over 22 states and FCT in full compliance of the COVID-19 protocols, proved beyond measures that culture holds the tripod for national unity and development.

Major highlight of the over four hours duration heralding the opening ceremony,of the 33rd edition of National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) was governor Simon Lalong’s testimony that Plateau has returned to winning peaceful ways.

“Peace has returned to the Plateau nation. We have invested on security and welfare of our people, we cherish our culture and unity, and today we are here to show to the world that plateau is the place to be.” he started.

Launching a book on Nigeria at 60 in company of Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Governor lalong said Nigeria must take cultural tourism very seriously and use it as veritable platform to promote rural development and empower women.. The book was written by a journalist, Lanre Alfred.

Senate Committee chairman and former governor of imo state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha noted that any nation without Culture and history, will struggle with national identify among the commity of nations.

He commend governor Simon lalong for hosting Nafest and using the platform to tell the peaceful story of the Plateau nation.

Otunba Segun Runsewe, in his opening remarks said Jos Plateau cannot be ignored in the cultural agenda to rebuild Nigeria, noting that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed to the letter even though as Nigeria prepares for a post-COVID-19 cultural tourism economy.

“ We are conscious of the impact and challenges posed by covid, and so we are ready to observe all it’s protocols but we must prepare and engage our people and investors on the post covid 19 outlook inorder not to completely lose focus and lost the market” otunba segun Runsewe explained.