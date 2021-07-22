From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, has described as callous, criminal, inhuman and wicked, the destruction of farm crops in some communities in the state by yet to be apprehended criminals.

The governor stated this in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Dr. Makut Macham, where he expressed the shock that people could be so wicked to go into farms and mow down crops nearing maturity and expected to be harvested in coming weeks for whatever reason.

“The recent case of such intentional decimation of farm crops in Kpachudu, Jebbu Miango in Bassa Local Government area is totally condemnable and unacceptable. From the reports, this is carefully planned and executed act that is not only meant to provoke crisis, suspicion and instability in the area, but also render the victims poor and hungry. What these criminals fail to understand is that such actions will eventually leave the entire state and country with food shortages where even the perpetrators will not escape. The government working with the security agencies will do everything within its power to unravel those behind this barbaric act and deal with them accordingly.”

Without prejudice to the directive to security agencies to investigate the matter and apprehend culprits, the governor mandated the Plateau Peace Building Agency to visit the affected areas and ascertain the level of damage as well as foster dialogue within the communities with a view to ensuring such incidents are avoided.

Lalong charged community associations, traditional rulers, youth groups and vigilante platforms all over the state to be proactive by providing the security agencies with the intelligence to pre-empt and foil such plans as well as arresting the perpetrators who clearly are on a mission to return Plateau to the era of pain and agony.

He sympathised with the affected farmers and promise that the government will do its best to ensure they get justice.

