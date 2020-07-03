Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has expressed shock over the demise of the Management Committee Chairman, Barkin Ladi Local Government, Barr. Ezekiel Mandyau.

Mandyau, died on Thursday evening at the Jos University Teaching Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Lalong in a statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham described as shocking, the death of the Chairman whom he said was a vibrant grassroots politician that connected well with his people and served them with integrity, vision and excellence.

Lalong said “This is a great loss to Plateau State because the late Barr. Mandyau played a very key role in the implementation of the Rescue Agenda in his Local Government, particularly as it relates to security and infrastructure development. Because of his leadership style, there was greater calm in Barkin Ladi as he adopted the early warning approach as well as community engagement and dialogue style to resolve issues”.

Lalong who said the State will surely miss the Late Chairman, consoled his immediate family; friends and associates; the people of Barkin Ladi; ALGON and the entire State over this sad development.

Meanwhile, Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Barr. Istifanus Gyang described the death of Mandyau as shocking, sudden and devastating given his age, capacity and prospects.