Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government and the senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Sen. Istifanus Gyang have said that the plot to install Alhaji Samaila Abdullahi as Sarkin Kerana is the handwork of mischief-makers, warning that it would threaten peaceful coexistence in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Dan Mangjang, speaking on behalf of the government said an invitation to the proposed event purportedly originated from the non-existent Bukuru Emirate Council in the state.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Plateau State Government has been drawn to a purported invitation for the installation of one Alhaji Samaila Abdullahi as the Sarkin Kerana 4 in Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area which is trending on the social media.

“This is clearly the handwork of mischief makers and crisis merchants who are determined to instigate crisis and generate a breach of the peace that is currently prevailing in the State.

He said security agencies were currently tracking those behind the mischief and would bring them to book immediately after apprehension.

Also, Senator Gyang in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, corroborated the state government, noting that senator had met and conferred with the Commissioner of Police over the matter.