From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has expressed deep shock over the fresh killings that perished several lives in Dong and Kwi communities of Jos North and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state.

Lalong in a statement signed by the Commissioner for information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang described the killings as barbaric, callous and unacceptable.

He commiserated the with families that lost loved ones and valuables in the two separate attacks, and said the Governor was deeply distressed by the incident and has vowed to ensure that the cherished values of peace and security and the sanctity of lives remains sacrosanct in the State.

Manjang said as soon as the Government was alerted about the attack, it quickly reached out to security agencies who responded immediately and have been in pursuit of the attackers with a view to apprehending them and bringing them to justice.

He also encourages citizens to continue to provide useful information that will lead to the prevention of crime and arrest of criminals, assuring the Government is resolved not allow anyone or group to return the state to the dark days of sorrow, tears and blood.

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang described the fresh killings in the state as totally unacceptable.

“Shortly after the IGP issued a Security Alert on likely terror attacks on Jos and the FCT, the blood merchants have visited terror on Dong community adjacent Wild Life Park, Jos and Kwi village, adjacent Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang on Sunday night, 23/05/21 where 14 persons were butchered to dead, including children.

Gyang said his constituency, Plateau North have been victims of sustained attacks, loss of lives and displacement from ancestral homes, condemns in strong terms the renewed attacks as being dastardly, wicked and unwarranted.

The Senator notes with concern that available information indicates that some persons at a meeting with the Police the week preceding the attacks vowed to visit mayhem on helpless communities.

He urged the Plateau State Police Commissioner to arrest and prosecute those behind the attack.

He called for decisive action against all those that are known to security agencies, the OPSH, Police and the DSS for the serial killings, displacement and forceful occupation of ancestral homelands of communities in Plateau North.

“I am sad that the peace which the people of Plateau North have been working hard to rebuild is adversely affected by this dastardly attacks. I call for vigilance and prayers by all well meaning and peace loving citizens.”