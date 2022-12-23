Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has approved the constitution of a task force to address difficulties in accessing petroleum products by the residents of the state.

The approval was conveyed by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Prof. Danladi Atu.

A statement issued by Lalong’s spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham on Thursday in Jos said the task force would monitor the distribution and prices of petroleum products in the state.

He added that it would also enforce compliance by the marketers on the approved pricing template for the products, and ensure its availability particularly during the yuletide.

According to Macham, the task force would also ensure that petroleum products designated for Plateau were not diverted to neighbouring states.

“The task force has also been mandated to apprehend violators and ensure that they are punished according to extant laws.

“The task force is to be chaired by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, with membership comprising of Commissioners for Science and Technology, Environment and Urban Development.

Other members of the task force include representatives of the Nigeria Police, DSS, NSCDC, Operation Rainbow, NUPRC, NUPENG and Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN). (NAN)