Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has expressed deep shock over the death of Daily Trust reporter, Bashir Liman who died in a ghastly accident along Ningi road while traveling to Bauchi State.

Lalong, in a statement on Sunday in Jos, signed by his Director of Press Affairs, Dr. Simon Macham condole the family and pray God to comfort those he left behind.

“Plateau State Governor, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has condoled with the management and staff of Daily Trust Newspapers over the death of its reporter, Bashir Musa Liman.

“Late Bashir Musa Liman, Daily Trust reporter in Jos, is reported to have died on Saturday 10th August 2019 in a ghastly motor accident along Ningi road while traveling to Jama’are in Bauchi State.”

Lalong expressed deep sympathy to the family of the late reporter whom he said was a committed, diligent and professional journalist that put in a lot for the development of Plateau State and the nation as a whole.

The Governor, while praying God to give his soul eternal rest and forgive his sins, the Governor asked the family and the Daily Trust Group to be comforted by the fact that late Liman gave his best at all times and impacted on the profession and people around him.

“Until his death, Bashir contributed to all Trust titles including the Hausa publication, Aminiya. He is survived by his parents and siblings.”