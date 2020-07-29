Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has signed the 2020 revised appropriation bill into law in unusual circumstances.

The Governor noted that this is the first time the State is revising a budget mid-way into its implementation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lalong disclosed this on Wednesday while signing into law the revised budget, tagged “Budget of Rescue and Infrastructural Consolidation,” at Government House Jos, the State capital.

‘It is yet another unique privilege for me to perform this very crucial assignment of signing the 2020 revised Appropriation Bill into law, albeit in unusual circumstances,’ he said.

‘This is about the first time we are having to revise a budget barely mid-way into its implementation. The reasons are not far-fetched as Covid-19 has changed virtually every facet of our lives.

‘The budget then showed an aggregate expenditure of One Hundred and Seventy-Seven Billion, Three Hundred and Forty Million, Five Hundred and Twenty One Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventy Four Naira (N177,340,521,177.00) only.

‘For us as a State, the impact has been huge as our earnings have drastically fallen even in the face of demands for funds to carry out statutory responsibilities and also respond to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.’

Mr Lalong applauded the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Nuhu Abok Ayuba, and the entire members for rising up to their responsibility and gave the revised 2020 budget the expected attention.

‘Despite these efforts, we have had to come to the point of reviewing the 2020 budget in line with the realities of the day in order to realistically meet our expectations. That is why I transmitted to the House of Assembly, a Revised Budget Estimate of 122.8 billion naira for the 2020 Fiscal Year.

‘This consists of 42.8 Billion naira for capital expenditure and 79.9 billion naira for recurrent expenditure. Again, the commitment of the Honourable Members of the Plateau State House of Assembly in passing the revised budget is highly commendable.

‘Let me, therefore, reiterate our commitment to working through this challenging period to effectively apply available resources to the most critical areas that will benefit our people and assist us to bequeath a lasting legacy for our beloved State.’