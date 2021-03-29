From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has sworn-in the new the new Head of Civil Service, Sunday Hyat and 14 Permanent Secretaries and task them to key into the vision of building a better Plateau State.

Lalong, who performed the ceremony at the new Government House Little Rayfield applauded the outgoing head of Service, Mr. Izam Azi for meritorious service for the state.

“Your appointments are not opportunities to engage in self-aggrandizement, self-enrichment and pursuance of parochial interests. Rather, these responsibilities demand that you take your commitments to the next level by exhibiting high sense of duty and patriotism.

“Our administration has broadly been pursuing the restoration of peace, security and good governance; developing abandoned and new infrastructure; as well as charting a path for sustainable economic rebirth.

“As we consolidate on the progress we have attained in the past six years, the administration expects you to galvanise the entire workforce and ensure that we complete the implementation of our programs and projects.”

Lalong urged the new appointees not to promote ethnicity, laziness or mediocrity and uphold professionalism in the civil service.

“will also be watching you closely to ensure that you do not only supervise those under you, but will not hesitate to sanction any of you who fails to deliver his or her duties as expected.

“Let me warn you against promoting ethnicity, religion or politicising the civil service. Such actions will not be tolerated as the civil service is a professional calling which must remain so.”

He urged the Head of Civil Service to improve on the industrial harmony between Government and the civil servants and directed that a permanent secretary should be designated to handle labour matters in the office of the head of Service.