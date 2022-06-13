From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has sworn-in 4 new Judges of the State High Court and a Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal.

Lalong who performed the swearing in ceremony at the New Government House Little Rayfield Jos, said their appointments are based on merit and in recognition of their excellent service to the State and Nigeria over the years.

He said going by their antecedents, he had no doubt that they will take the Judiciary to higher levels and enhance the cause of democracy, good governance and the rule of law.

Lalong said “Since your calling as Judicial Officers gives you the rare privilege of making decisions that affect the lives of the people and sometimes bordering on life and death situations, you must never take this assignment lightly or allow frivolous considerations to influence you.

” Consider this duty as a Public Trust given to you by God to represent him in the affairs of men. Endeavour to stay true to your Oath of Office and discharge your duties with the fear of God and without fear, favour, affection or ill-will.

” Failure to do so will not only erode your integrity, but also put the entire society on the path of chaos and anarchy. When people cannot get justice, they may be forced to resort to self-help and other unconventional means to resolve issues. This will not augur well for the well-being of the society”.

Lalong reassure the Judiciary of his personal support and that of the Executive Arm of Government as well as the Legislature towards making sure that they operate under a conducive environment.

He said the new High Court Headquarters complex which is at the furnishing stage will soon be commissioned as well as the Multi-Door Courthouse which has also been completed.

The Governor also advised them to be wary of politicians that will like to induce them so as to get undue advantage ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“At times like this, there is high tendency for enormous pressure to be mounted on Judges by politicians who want to get undeserved advantage at all costs. I know you have the capacity to resist attempts to corrupt, confuse, intimidate or blackmail you towards participating in unethical conducts.

“Stay focused on the oath you have taken and discharge your duties according to the laws of the land and the dictates of the legal profession”.

Responding on behalf of the Judges, Hon. Justice Ladi Madaki said they will do their best to serve with equity, fairness and justice as well as ensure that they live according to the oath they have taken.

