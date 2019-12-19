Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has sympathised with the families of victims who died as a result of the mine that collapsed in Zawan, Jos South Local Government Area on Wednesday.

Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham described the tragic death as unfortunate.

Governor Lalong said he was saddened by the death of the young citizens whose lives had been cut short as a result of the tragic incident.

“He commiserates with their families and describes the development as unfortunate.

“The governor also directs the Ministry of Mineral Development to immediately investigate the circumstances leading to the tragic incident for proper actions to be taken.

“He similarly directs the state Ministry of Health to give the injured victims adequate attention and the very best of care possible.

“Lalong says the state government is working to integrate artisanal miners into the licensed and regulated mining programme that adheres to strict procedures in order to avoid such occurrences in the future.

“He also warned against illegal mining in the state which he says does not only put the lives of people at risk, but also leads to loss of revenues accruing to government.

“The governor says henceforth, the Ministry of Solid Minerals and relevant agencies must step up supervision of the sector to ensure that all safety standards are adhered to.”