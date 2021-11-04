From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has accused former Governor Jonah David Jang for masterminding the leadership tussle rocking Plateau State House of Assembly to score cheap political gain.

Lalong, while reacting to a statement issued by Jang calling on Plateau elders to intervene on the lingering issues to save democracy said the former Governor is the least person to preach politics of morality.

The statement which was signed by Commissioner for Information and Communication Hon. Dan Manjang expressed shock over the accusation leveled against Governor Lalong by the former Governor, Jonah David Jang.

He said, “The Government is shocked not only by the accusations and attacks by the former Governor on the person of his Excellency the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Simon Bako Lalong, KSGG, but by the boldness of the former Governor to attempt to change the narrative and preach what he has never believed throughout his political life, all in a bid to fool the gullible members of the public.

“The face behind the mask has been unveiled by no other than the masquerade himself. For those who have been looking for the person behind the ugly stage-managed incidences in Plateau State which culminated into the recent impeachment saga at the House of Assembly, the answer has come out in the most unexpected and spectacular manner.

“We do not intend to dignify the former Governor who is the least qualified to preach any morality about democracy in Plateau State and Nigeria because of his anti-democratic credentials, we deem it necessary to put the records straight and save the people of Plateau State and other discerning Nigerians from being whitewashed with false propaganda shrouded in sentiments.

“There is no better case of “Pot calling kettle black” than the infamous sermon by former Governor Jang who is either suffering from amnesia, or has come full circle in the art of deciet that he is attempting to fool the people including himself. Here is a synopsis of his record as Governor with the Plateau State House of Assembly.”

He accused Jang of dethroning four different Speakers during his reign as the Governor of Plateau State between 2007 to 2015.

“Jang enthroned and dethroned 4 different Speakers for the Plateau State House of Assembly in his reign of terror, impunity and high handedness.

“This remains one of the highest Speakership turnout in the history of Plateau State and Nigeria at large. Is this the same person that has the effontry to speak about impeachment and without any shred of evidence, input that Governor Lalong is behind it?”

Lalong expressed surprised that he is intimidated by the democratic credentials of Governor Lalong which dwarfs all his claims of birthing democracy through NADECO (a record that no one acknowledges or associates him with it in Plateau State.

“Lalong has contested and won elections since 1999, and till date remains the longest serving Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, as well as the only one so far to emerge as Governor after suffering unfair impeachment in the hands of tyrants with military hangover like the one exhibited by former Governor Jang during his term.”

The statement said Lalong survived recall from the House and later emerged as the National Chairman of the Conference of former Speakers of State Legislatures, a position he holds to date.

Lalong insisted that he has no hand in the impeachment of former Speaker Abok Nuhu Ayuba or the emergence of Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda as the new Speaker.

He challenged Jang to bring out any evidence linking him with the impeachment of Abok and election of Yakubu Sanda as the new Speaker of the House.