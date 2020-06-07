Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong charged the new Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the State, Rev Fr Polycarb Lubo and his Executive members to work towards closing the gap among different denominations in order to build tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the state.

Governor Lalong, in a press statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, congratulated the CAN executives and urged them to reach out to other faiths to foster better understanding.

The governor said the peaceful election where new leadership emerged demonstrates the unity and oneness within the church on the Plateau, which should be sustained by the new CAN executive.

‘You should see your election as another affirmation of your calling in the Lord’s vineyard as you serve not only those of the Christian faith but the society at large,’ the governor stated.

‘You should always remember that the society today is in need of love, healing, truth and justice which our Lord Jesus Christ admonished us to offer especially at times like this. Use your new offices to propagate these and other tenets of Christianity.’

Lalong also advised the new CAN leadership to work towards closing the gaps among different denominations and reaching out to people of other faiths so as to build understanding, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

He assured them that his administration will remain receptive to their counsel at any time, as well as count on their prayers for God’s guidance in the business of governance.

Lalong thanked the outgoing CAN Chairman, Rev Dr Soja Bewarang, and members of his executive committee for their support and prayers towards the success of his self-styled ‘Rescue Administration’.