Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, has been tasked to respect legislative processes in his bid to see the proposed Plateau State Livestock Transformation Bill become law.

Member representing Langtang North-Central in the State House of Assembly, Daniel Nanbol Listic, stated this against the backdrop of alleged comments by the governor that members of the House were not considering the Plateau State Livestock Transformation Bill proposed by the executive, and currently before the House, with the degree of seriousness it deserves.

The lawmaker said the House operates in line with the law establishing it, saying every proposed bill must pass through laid down procedures, a process which he said the governor was very conversant with, having been not just a member, but once the Speaker of the House.

He said the bill had already scaled through the first reading, and a day taken for the second reading, after which the process would be passed to a House Committee for the purpose of public hearing.

“The committee would be expected to present a report to the House after public hearing and if the report is accepted by the House, the proposed Bill would be passed into law,” he said.

Nanbol said the motion for the hearing of such a bill is usually moved by the Majority Leader who doubles as mediator between the executive and the House. He said if the governor had any reason to make any complaint regarding the bill, such complaint ought to have been directed to the Majority Leader, rather than accusing the entire members of the House of lack of commitment to its realisation.

The lawmaker also took a swipe at Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) alleging it was partial in showing favouritism to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

He also noted with regrets that the only time PLASIEC conducted credible elections, which attracted commendations from international organisations, was during the PDP government in 2014, and urged the state electoral body to carry out its duties in line with its mission and vision for the sake of democracy.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.