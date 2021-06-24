From Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State and his Nasarawa State Counterpart Abdullahi Sule have were among thousands of guests that joined the Catholic faithful for the ordination of Most Revd. David Ajang as Bishop of Lafia Diocese.

Lalong who was accompanied by his wife Regina and a high powered delegation from Plateau State comprising of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abok Nuhu Ayuba, some members of the State Executive Council, Traditional Rulers led by the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, and prominent elders said Plateau State was highly delighted by the appointment of Most Revd. David Ajang as a Bishop.

“Having worked closely with him as the Chaplain of the Government House Chapel in Jos for the past six years, I can testify about his deep passion for the salvation of the souls of men. Indeed, he has endeared himself to our hearts through his kindness, love for God and humanity. Bishop David Ajang is a man who undertakes his spiritual calling with utmost humility and the fear of God”.

He charged the Bishop never to cease praying for the country saying “My Lord Bishop, please continue to uphold Plateau and Nasarawa States as well as the entire nation in prayers for peace, security and prosperity of the land. You contributed a lot to the restoration of substantial peace and security in Plateau State by prayers and godly counsel.

Lalong in a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Machan said Nigerians need to sustained collective pray for peace and unity of the country.

“Please do not relent to offer same to my brother, the Governor of Nasarawa State His Excellency Governor Abdullahi Sule who by the way is another “Jos boy” on loan to Nasarawa”.

Governor Abdullahi Sule congratulated the new Bishop and assured him of the support and collaboration of the Government and people of Plateau State whom he said are looking forward to a wonderful experience during his tenure.

Sule said the State will benefit from his experience and knowledge, having left a good legacy in Plateau State where he held several positions in the Church including Chaplain, Government House Chapel Jos before his appointment as Bishop.

He also called on religious leaders to pray for the nation and give good counsel to help those in position of leadership to serve the country dispassionately.

Papal Nuncio, Most Revd. Antonio Fillipazzi performed the ordination in line with the tradition and protocols of the Catholic Church.

Arch Bishop of Jos, Mathew Ishaya Audu who is the immediate past Bishop of Lafia addressed the congregation for the last time and appreciated them for their support and players during his term as Bishop. He asked them to extend same to the new Bishop.