Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged the new Chairman, Management Committee, Barkin Ladi Local Government, Jock Alamba, to embrace prudence and accountability in the discharge of his duties.

Lalong also charged him to consolidate on the peace achieved in the area.

He made the call while inaugurating the chairman on Tuesday at the Government House, Jos.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former chairman of the Local Government, Mr Ezekiel Mandyau, died in July after an illness.

The governor said that Nigeria was dealing with the impact of COVID-19, adding that the global pandemic had affected all facets of the economy, including the finances of local government.

“This means that you must embrace prudence, accountability and accord priority to the programmes and projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

“There is no time for wasteful spending and financial recklessness,” he said.

He also urged the chairman to consolidate on the peace built in the local government, saying it was critical to development.

“I expect you to build on this and ensure that the days of violence are gone for good.

“With the efforts to begin community policing, there is greater hope that crimes and criminals will be tackled easily, as intelligence gathering and early response would improve,” he said.

Lalong tasked the chairman to embark on community engagement and public awareness campaign on COVID-19 safety protocols, especially at the grassroots, saying Plateau was already experiencing community transmission

He urged him to bring his experience as a seasoned administrator and agriculturist, in the discharge of his duties.

He said people at the grassroots desired provision of basic services to improve their wellbeing.

Alamba thanked the governor for giving him the privilege to serve, saying he would support Lalong to achieve his policy thrust of improving the lives of the people.

He also promised to consolidate on the foundation of peace and infrastructure development of the Lalong administration for the progress of the local government and the state.

He prayed for wisdom and strength for the governor to discharge his duties and take the state to greater heights.

NAN reports that Alamba is chairman of the local government for the second time; as he had held the position from 1990 to 1993. (NAN)