From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than four persons were reported killed by suspected herdsmen at Nkedorong village of Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The suspects also set ablaze over eight houses at Zirshe village on Kwall District of Bassa LGA. Daily Sun gathered that herdsmen attack the two villages simultaneously, on Sunday night, leaving behind several persons injured and many displaced.

A community leader, Markus Ezeh, said the attack took place at about 6:30pm by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

He said: “On Sunday, 14/02/2021, at about 6:30pm, Fulani herdsmen ambushed and killed four of our people, one sustained injury.

He gave names of the deceased persons as Ezekiel Maja, 29; Emmanuel Agaba, 30; and 26-year-old Moses Daburu, adding that another young man, Kefas Bulus David, 31, from Ntireku village, was also ambushed and killed.

He explained that Bitrus Ezeh, 42, sustained injuries and was rushed to Enos hospital, Maiyago.

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Gyang, in a statement signed his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Ibrahim Musa Ashoms, said four persons were killed in the attack after ambushing youths in Riyom LGA.

“Senator I. D. Gyang is saddened and grieved by the attacks on Rikwechongu and Zirshe villages of Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa LGA, on Sunday night and early hours of Monday, by killer herdsmen, resulting in the death of four young men, burning of houses and food barns. This was shortly after a similar ambush and killing of youths in Riyom local government.

Effort to reach the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ubah Gabriel Agaba, to confirm the story was abortive, as he did not pick his calls.

However,n Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, has frowned at the recurring killings in some villages of Bassa Local Government Council, and directed the security agencies to do everything possible to put a stop to the situation.

Governor Lalong, while reacting to the recent killing of four persons, following attacks on some villages in Kwall District of the Local Government, said the development was worrisome and intolerable.

Lalong, in a statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said:

“I want all those involved in these crimes to be arrested and made to face the full weight of the law. While this is going on, the machinery for dialogue, reconciliation and confidence building should be vigorously pursued by the Peace Building Agency, with the support of the newly constituted Inter-faith Council. We will not tolerate any act that takes us back to the dark days of violence and destruction.”

While commiserating with the families of those killed, the governor

urged all citizens to be security conscious and avoid any conduct that

would jeopardise peaceful coexistence in the state.