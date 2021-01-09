From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong together with his wife Mrs Regina Lalong were among hundreds of guests that converged on St Brendan Catholic Church Kwa in Quanpan Local Government Area for a Thanksgiving Mass in honour of Senator Nora Dadu’ut.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has urged the senator representing Plateau South, Prof Nora Dadu’ut, to come up with legislative initiatives that will create a positive impact on the lives of the people of the zone.

He described Senator Dadu’ut’s election as the will of God and advised her to give priority to women and youths empowerment.

The governor said the state will give Prof Dadu’ut every support to ensure that she succeeds in the Senate.

He called for unity among the constituents and the elected representatives of the state for the interest of the people.

The Catholic Bishop of Bauchi, Hilary Dachelem, said the emergence of Senator Dadu’ut was for the benefit of all people of the zone regardless of their backgrounds.

He commended Governor Lalong for embracing all citizens of the state and urged him to do more in completing inherited projects and those initiated by him.

The Director-General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari, appreciated the people for reposing their confidence in Prof. Dadu’ut, saying she will represent all irrespective of differences.

Prof Dadu’ut appreciated Governor Lalong and the Plateau APC family for making her election possible promising to work for the interest of all.