Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong on Friday performed the tee off at the golf tournament in honour of Director General of the ITF, Sir. Joseph N. Ari.

The tournament is to commemorate his reappointment as DG of the organisation.

Lalong who spoke to journalists shortly after the tee-off said he was delighted with the reappointment of Sir. Joseph Ari who he described as an achiever in the last four years of managing the organisation.

He assured that he would continue to support and partner the ITF in delivering empowerment to Nigerians.

Ari was full of praises to Governor Lalong for his support to him and other appointees from Plateau State which he said has given him the opportunity to serve without any hindrance.

He also commended the Governor for developing the game of golf in Plateau State which has continued to bring people from all over the country as in the case for this tournament in his honour.