From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has tested positive to COVID-19 following a test he and members of his family carried out.

The test result indicated that Governor Lalong’s test returned positive while all members of his family tested negative.

Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham in a press statement on Thursday in Jos said the Governor who is asymptomatic has gone into isolation while his close aides are being tested.

The statement said the Governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment.

All State matters requiring the Governor’s physical presence will be handled by the Deputy Governor.

The Governor uses the opportunity to urge all citizens of Plateau State to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is still prevalent.

He advises citizens to apply all precautionary measures especially during the festive period by avoiding large gatherings, using facemasks, washing hands with soap and water and adhering to personal hygiene measures.