From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has inspected some projects in Jos with a directive to the contractors to complete the work ready for commissioning in few months from now.

Lalong who visited the new High Court Headquarters Complex in Jos expressed satisfaction with the level of the work and its quality.

The facility which has been structurally completed and currently being furnished is expected to be commissioned soon.

The Governor who was accompanied by his Deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, Secretary to Government of the State Prof. Atu, Chief of Staff, Noel Donjur and some members of the State Executive Council, said he was happy that the project will soon be finished and put to use which will greatly enhance Judicial Services.

Chief Judge of Plateau State Justice David Mann and other top Judicial Officers were present during the visit and expressed delight that the new complex is at the final stage of completion.

Lalong also visited the Plateau Multi Court Door House which has been completed and also awaiting furnishing.

He inspected the British-American Flyover construction site where he equally expressed delight on the pace and quality of work.

He said the project which is key to the economic development of the State will bring a lot of relief to motorists who use the road to States in North East and other parts of the country.

Commissioner for Works Pam Bot-Mang told the Governor that the work is going on as scheduled and the contractor, Craneburg Construction Company is doing its best to adhere to the terms of the agreement.

He also said some of the service lines have been relocated while work is going on to ensure that the disruption caused is addressed to ease the challenges faced by the citizens.

Representative of the contractor Craneburg Construction Company Engr. Dani assured the Governor that they will do their best to deliver on schedule and with the best quality.

