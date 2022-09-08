Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has enjoined the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) to organise programmes like the National Summit on golf to enable club captains, the members of the NGF and other stakeholders to interact, identify and develop young talents and recruit more members into golf.

Lalong, made the appeal in his goodwill message to the stakeholders at the maiden edition of the National Summit on Golf held at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

He called on captains of various golf clubs to develop Peer Review Mechanism and work together in the interest of uniformity and standardization of the game. He reiterated that more than being a mere sporting activity, golf is a huge economic venture.

He called on NGF to work hard to demystify the notion that golf is exclusively for the elites while urging the government and all relevant authorities to give full support to golf both in policy matters as well as in funding.

The Chairman Northern Governors’ Forum, who plays golf off 16 handicaps, also directed that the Nigeria Open Golf Championship last held in 1999 should be restored.

While welcoming the participants to the summit, the President of NGF, Olusegun Runsewe, said that the summit was informed by the need for golf captains and stakeholders in Nigeria to interact, exchange views and opinions with a view to developing a roadmap for the development of the game of golf in the country.