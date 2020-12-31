From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong has called on Nigerians to join hands together and overcome COVID-19 in the year 2021 which adversely affected the economy of the economy in 2020.

He congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the year 2021 and expressed hope that the country will come out stronger from the current challenges.

Lalong in a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham said despite the challenges of the outgone year, Nigerians should be optimistic and pray for recovery and progress.

He noted that said the economic challenges brought about by COVID-19 and recession can only be overcome by deliberate synergy between the Government, private sector and citizens in pursuing set objectives that will create opportunities for recovery and growth.

He said “We must all join hands together to overcome COVID-19 which adversely affected our economy last year remains a threat that could cause disruptions in the new year because of the second wave.

” While Government intensifies action in tackling the disease, the citizens must take personal responsibility for their health and and that of others by strictly observing COVID-19 protocols at all times. Government shall not hesitate to take serious measures that will ensure that we avoid another lockdown due to the pandemic”.

On security, the Governor said with the training and deployment of the first batch of community police constables, his administration will invest more in intelligence gathering and preventive measures by fishing out criminals before they wreck havoc.

He promised that the Government will continue to support the conventional security agencies to apprehend and prosecute criminals particularly on crimes relating to kidnapping, cultism, land grabbing and other violent crimes using the law that he recently signed to curb such occurrences.

Governor Lalong further restated the commitment of his Rescue Administration in human capital development through training and empowerment of youths and women and other groups in various entrepreneurship schemes both initiated by the State and Federal Governments.

Lalong wished the citizens a prosperous new and also pledged that his administration will continue with the construction of physical infrastructure including the Legacy Projects currently going on in the three Senatorial Districts.