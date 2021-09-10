From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has asked the people of Plateau State to take advantage of the Anti-Land Grabbing Law signed early this year, and seek redress over any land forcefully or illegally taken from them.

The governor said he will soon inaugurate an anti-land grabbing task force to also follow up on such complaints and ensure that justice prevails.

Lalong made the disclosure while speaking at the inauguration of the new leadership of the Plateau Youth Council (PYC), at the Azi Nyako Youth Centre, in Dadin Kowa, Jos.

He charged the leadership of the youth body to work for greater peace and security of Plateau state.

Lalong decried the exploitation of the youths by some unscrupulous politicians who stop at nothing to spread lies against his administration, using such false narratives relating to land and other matters.

He said: “Contrary to this mischief, our government is the first in the history of Plateau state and one of the few, if not the only one in Nigeria, to sign an anti-land grabbing law which we initiated as an Executive Bill.

“Till date, no one has either approached the courts to lodge any complaint of land grabbing or even sent a petition to me.

“Yet, you hear this narrative being spread like wildfire. Similarly, our efforts to end conflicts between farmers and herders are being ignored and twisted for politics.”

