Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has urged Plateau people to eschew religious, ethnic and political sentiments that could cause division in the state but to focus on issues that will unite the people for the prosperity of the state.

He said the decisions taken by his administration are in the best interest of the state and not to satisfy any personal or group interest other than the people he swore to protect and serve.

Lalong stated this yesterday during the October monthly prayer and fasting session held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House Chapel, Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

“We need you to continue to pray for us and encourage us. We are not angels nor are we infallible. Even if we make mistakes, ask God to help us correct them, but I can assure you that we are always consulting with people to find solutions to our problems. The issue is that some people prefer to criticize but hardly bring any solution on the table even to the ones they vehemently choose to castigate.

“We must eliminate religious, tribal and political divisions that polarize us as a people. We need to think differently and change the fortunes of the state by thinking Plateau and acting Plateau because when the state prospers, then individuals will be able to realise their God given talents and gifts.”

Lalong said everything would be done to sustain the peace currently being enjoyed in the state and challenged citizens to always pray for those in authority and support them with ideas that will provide solutions to challenges in the society.

Chaplain of the Government House, Rev. Fr. David Ajang in his homily asked the people of Plateau State to reflect on why God endowed the state with abundant natural and human resources that are the envy of the people within and outside the country.