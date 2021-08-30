From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has urged the people to unite strongly against the current security challenges ravaging the state.

He assured of his commitment to addressing the plight of Plateau people, stressing that nothing would tarnish his cordial and mutual relationship with the Anaguta people.

The governor, who stated this yesterday, when he paid a condolence visit to Yelwa Zangam community which came under heavy attack within the week, sympathised with the community and families who lost their loved ones.

“We will make sure that those who perpetrated this evil act are arrested and prosecuted.

“All the attacks that took place right from Bassa, down to Angwan Rukuba in Gada Biyu and the Yelwa Zangam, the perpetrators will be prosecuted.

“After the attack in Gada Biyu, at Angwan Rukuba, I went to see the President so that we know what to do and the next day, the devil appeared again and attacked the Zangam community; remain very strong and don’t be divided.”

Lalong assured that the Federal and State Governments will visit the community with relief materials with a view to providing succour to the people.

He directed the Police Commissioner to ensure that a police station is constructed in the community, to ensure security of lives and properties.

A survivor of the bloody attack, Bitrus Pada, who lost seven members of his family, confirmed that the attack was carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

He said 33 persons were killed, dozens injured and several houses burnt with foodstuff.

“We want the government to come to the aid of the community in terms of providing security, scholarship for orphans whose parents were murdered and help build houses that were burnt by the assailants.

President of Anaguta Development Association, Sunday Buna, appreciated the governor for the visit and noted that the community was helpless.

“Considering the challenges this community is facing, we need a police station here, to curtail some of the security challenges.

“Also, we want you to compensate the victims to alleviate their suffering, and we want you to rehabilitate the houses that have been burnt among others,” he stated.

