From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has urged Plateau people to unite strongly against the current security challenges ravaging the state.

He noted that he will always remained community to addressing the plight of Plateau people and that nothing will tarnish his cordial and mutual relationship with the Anaguta people.

Lalong disclosed this on Sunday when he paid a condolence visit to Yelwa Zangam community that came under heavy attack within the week and sympathized with the community and families who lost their loved ones.

“Those who perpetrate this evil act, we will make sure they are arrested and prosecute them. All those who carry out these attacks, nobody will escape.

“All the attacks that took place right from Bassa, down to Angwan Rukuba in Gada Biyu and the Yelwa Zangam, the perpetrators will be prosecuted.

“After the attack in Gada Biyu at Angwan Rukuba, I went to see the President so that we will no want to do and the next day, the devil appear again and Attack Zangam community, remain very strong and don’t be divided.”

Lalong assured that the Federal and State Government will visit the community with relief materials with a view to provide succour to the people.

He directed the Police Commissioner to ensure that a police station is constructed in the community to ensure security of lives and properties.

A survivor of the bloody attack, Hon. Bitrus Pada who lost seven members of his family confirmed that the attack was carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

He said 33 persons were killed, dozen injured and several houses were burnt with foodstuff.

“We want Government to come to the aid of the community in terms of providing security, scholarship for orphans whose parents were murdered and help build houses that were burnt by the assailants.

President of Anaguta Development Association, Sunday Buna appreciated the Governor for the visit and said the community is helpless.

“We thank the Governor and security agencies for prompt intervention to ensure that the crises does not escalate to other parts of the state. The security has been doing wonderfully well, they have work to ensure that the situation does not go beyond control.

“Anaguta community has never taken an arm against any community but we have been attack and we can only appreciate God for his intervention.

“Considering the challenges this community is facing, we need a Police station here to curtail some of the security challenges; also we want you to compensate the victims to alleviate their suffering and we want you to rehabilitate the houses that have been burnt among others”.He stated.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.