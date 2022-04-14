From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has urged the traditional rulers in the state to join hands with government for the enthronement of lasting peace in the state.

Lalong disclosed this on Thursday during the official coronation of His Royal Highness, Da Atyos Mwankon Mandung and the Gwom Chugwi in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the Head of Civil Service, Plateau State, Engr. Sunday Hyat said with the support and prayers of the traditional institution, God will surely answer and grant peace and unity in the state.

He commended the people of Chugwi for their peaceful co-existence and accommodative nature And urged them to continue in that direction to strengthen peace.

He described the new Gwom Chugwi as the custodian of the cultural heritage of their people and a true leader who gave as chosen by his People to serve them.

Lalong added that his administration has concluded arrangement for the creation of new District in the State to protect the cultural heritage of Plateau people.

The Gbong Gwom Jos and President of the Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, His Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba represented by His Royal Highness Dagwom Rwey of Jos South, Da Nga Dangyang handed over the staff of office and certificate to the new Gwom Chugwi, Da Atyos Mwankon Mandung.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He adminished the people to support the traditional ruler on providing peace and development for their prosperity.

Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang rejoiced with the monarch, and said the coronation will now strengthen the capacity of the Royal father to carrying out the responsibility of uniting the community

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Sen. Gyang who is the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense urged the traditional ruler to ensure that his reign united his subjects and the entire community as a whole.

He said he considered the coronation as historic and a milestone to chugwi and believe it will prelude the growth and advancement of the community in particular, Berom Land and Plateau State at large.

Chairman of the Occasion and Member Representing Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency of Adamawa State Hon. Zakaria Dauda Nyampa described Berom people as people of that has a rich Culture, saying the coronation of the New Traditional Ruler deserved celebration.

He prayed that the monarch will be a peace maker and traditional ruler like king David in the Bible

The Federal Lawmaker urged the youths to support the traditional ruler, said the government cannot provide job opportunities to the entire Youth jobs, but they must avail themselves for vocational training and hand work.

Member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon rejoiced with the people of Chugwi on the coronation of the traditional ruler and said the coronation will usher in a bright, peaceful and united Chugwi.

The newly Coronated Gwom Chugwi His Royal Highness Atyos Mandung appreciated the Governor of Plateau State, Gbong Gwom Jos and kingmakers for his successful selection and coronation.

He pledge to effectively discharge his responsibility by working with all stakeholders.

The coronation events witness traditional Rulers, Political office Holders and Religious leaders amongst others.