From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has visited former Governor, Chief Joshua Chibi Dariye and former Governor of Taraba State, Rev. Jolly Nyame to rejoice with them over their release from prison after being granted pardon by the President.

Lalong alongside his wife, Mrs. Regina, National Assembly Members as well as Members of the State Executive Council first visited the residence of Chief Dariye to appreciate God for his release and encourage him and his family.

In a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said Lalong told Dariye that the entire State received the news of his release with joy because they have been praying for him since his travails and incarceration happened.

He said so much prayer and appeal was made towards the pardon granted to him and thankfully, the President was magnanimous to accept to grant the pardon.

The Governor while appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for giving Dariye another opportunity, said this is the time for Chief Dariye to reflect and forgive people that may have offended him as has been his practice during previous challenges.

He prayed God to continue to give him sound health even as he offers advise to the State while making available his vast knowledge for the good of the people.

Responding, Chief Dariye said he was full of appreciation to God for making his release possible and also using people like Governor Lalong and President Buhari to make his release possible.

He narrated his ordeal in prison and said it was a difficult moment but God saw him through and made him survive.

Dariye also debunked the rumour that he was running for Senate describing it as unfounded and untrue as he has not bought form or done anything to that effect.

He advised politicians in Plateau to unite and rally round the Governor in promoting the interest of the citizens saying governance is an opportunity for those in charge to do their best and leave posterity to judge their efforts as no one can finish the business of Government in a day.

Thereafter, the delegation visited the residence of former Taraba State Governor Rev. Jolly Nyame who also expressed deep appreciation for the role that Governor Simon Lalong played towards his pardon and release.

Nyame said he was highly encouraged by the love and care shown towards him and Dariye, saying the experience of the past will be put behind so that they forge forward.

Lalong while congratulating him over his freedom said the entire people of Taraba and Plateau States are excited with their release because they share historical ties that have bonded them together over many years.

While urging Rev. Nyame to also forgive anyone that might have offended him in the course of his ordeal, Lalong said the act of forgiveness brings total healing and freedom.