Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has vowed to mobilise the people of Plateau State in a legitimate manner to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari and candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the February 16 and March 2, 2019, general elections.

He said APC would never give the opposition party which had ruined and looted the treasury of the nation the chance to bounce back to power and continue with its lawlessness.

Lalong disclosed this on Tuesday during the inauguration of the 2019 APC State Campaign Council, held at Eliel Event Centre, Jos.

“We must do everything legitimately possible to ensure a landslide victory for President Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates during the February 16 and March 2, 2019, general elections, and not mere marginal victory.

“Never again should we allow these people access to power. Their only aim is to return to power to continue their looting spree to the detriment of all of us.

“You should bear in mind that the election is about the future of our dear state. You should vigorously take the rescue message to the family, neighbor-to-neighbor, ward-to-ward levels of the campaign.

“The people at the grassroots ought to know from you nothing but the truth. They should be made to understand that those who are responsible for their present poverty woes today, destroyed the education of their children yesterday and looted the national and state treasuries yesterday are the same people seeking to replace APC and return to power to perpetuate the misery of the masses.”

He urged the opposition parties to join hands with the ruling APC to eschew the politics of do-or-die, violence, conflict and strive march towards creating a better Plateau and Nigeria.

Lalong urged politicians who are contesting election to learn to accept defeat when they lose and congratulate the winner without resorting to self-help.

He insisted that those who are found on the wrong side of the law will be severely dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Director-General of Lalong/Tyoden Campaign Organisation, Mr Pam Dung Gyang, urged members of the campaign council to work hard and deliver President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Lalong.

He declared that APC has no choice than to win the next elections and caution members of the campaign team not to be concerned about their personal welfare during the campaigns but should be committed to the discharge of their responsibility.

Gyang challenged APC members and elders of the party to move down to the grassroots to deliver their polling units to the APC in the next election.

Plateau State APC chairman, Hon. Latep Dabang, who was represented by the party Secretary, Bashir Musa, said in 2015, APC was not given any chance of victory but with God on its side, it was able to make an impressive performance that gave it a victory.

He noted that APC was in high spirits and has the confidence of winning the election with overwhelming votes.