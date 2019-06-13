Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has vowed to ensure the establishment of a functional Mobile Police Force Barracks in Gashish and Longvel villages in Barkin-Ladi and Shendam Local Government Areas, in order to put an end to the spate of murders and property destruction.

The governor pledged to also mobilize necessary support to security agencies and boost the local security outfit “Operation Rainbow” for prompt report of early warning and crisis detection in the state.

Lalong disclosed this Wednesday night during the occasion of Democracy Day, with the unveiling of his administration’s ‘Vision of Plateau State in the Next Level’, held at Government House Rayfield, Jos, the Plateau State capital.

“In the next four years, Government hopes to consolidate on the gains of security and peace building, by focusing on sustainable peaceful co-existence, equitable development; inclusive governance process that takes into consideration the needs of the most marginalized, including women, young people, minorities and people with disabilities,” Governor Lalong said.

He stated his intention to “sustain and enhance necessary support to the security agencies and boosting the Operation Rainbow early warning/crises detection mechanisms,” and “ensure the full take up of the Mobile Police Force Barracks in Gashish, Barikin Ladi LGA and in Longvel, Shendam LGA.

In addition, the governor vowed to “ensure the total return of all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their original places of abode before the end of the first year of the administration.”

He noted that his administration will strengthen the participation of traditional institutions in the peace building and community governance to ensure effective control of criminal violence at the community level.

Lalong identified the task before him in 2015 as a “Rescue Mission” designed primarily to restore confidence in the middle belt state, having been polarized and fractured by ethno-religious crises, political apathy, and despondency among workers and pensioners.

His priorities in his second term in office will focus on Peace, Security and Good Governance, Physical Infrastructural Development and Sustainable Economic Rebirth, the governor indicated.