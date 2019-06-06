Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has vowed to take stringent measures towards reducing hardship in the state.

Lalong disclosed this while signing into law, four bills that were passed into law by the House of Assembly.

He said that the laws which include Plateau State Specialist Hospital bill, Plateau State Contributory Health Care Management Agency, Plateau State Energy Cooperation bill and the Water Sector will address health, power and water challenges in the state.

The governor said that his administration would utilise the limitless opportunities in the state to develop different sectors of the economy as well as improve on the living conditions of the people.

“These four bills that I have signed into law would bridge the gap created by the absence of the enabling laws guiding the operations of the relevant agencies . This will help to reduce hardship faced by the citizens of the state as they go about attending to their daily needs.”

He applauded members of the House of Assembly for speedy deliberation on the bills despite their tight schedules and preparation for winding down the 8th Assembly.