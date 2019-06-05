Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has vowed to take stringent measures towards reducing hardship in the state.

Lalong disclosed this while signing into law four bills that were passed by the state House of Assembly, at Government House, Jos.

He said the bills included Plateau State Specialist Hospital bill, Plateau State Contributory Health care Management Agency, Plateau State Energy Cooperation bill and the Water Sector bill which aimed at addressing health, power and water challenges in the state.

Lalong said his administration is poised to take the limitless opportunity that abounds in the state to develop all the sectors of the economy and improve on the living conditions of the people.

“These four bills that I have signed into law would go a long way to bridge the gap created by the absence of the enabling laws guiding the operations of the relevant agencies to reduce hardship faced by the citizens of the state as they go about attending to their daily needs.”

Lalong applauded members of the Plateau State House of Assembly for the speedy deliberation on the bills despite their tight schedules and preparation for winding down the 8th Assembly.