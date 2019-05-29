Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has that said his government will fight corruption, violence and any form of social evil in Plateau in the next four years.

He pledged to consolidate on peace security and good governance, human capital development and social welfare, agriculture and rural development and physical infrastructure and environment to change the negative perception about the state.

Lalong disclosed this on Wednesday during his inauguration and swearing-in as a governor of Plateau State for the second tenure and his deputy, Prof Sonni Gwanle Tyoden which held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos.

“The path from 2015 to 2019 had not been without challenges, particularly in the area of security, because sporadic attacks on communities occurred in some local government areas.

“These attacks have led to deaths and displacements of people, destruction of houses, crops and livestock and mutual mistrust among community residents.

“We promptly responded to these challenges the best way we could by boosting security in the troubled areas and setting up operational security based synergy with the Federal government.

“We should recognise that corruption, dishonesty, disloyalty, rumour-mongering, fake news, religious and political fanatism, ethnic jingoism, violence, and other forms of social evil are antithetical to our vision of the new Plateau, and must be avoided.”

He noted that Plateau had launched the “forgiveness day” with a view to cultivating tolerance and spirit of togetherness among the people.

Lalong also granted prerogative of Mercy to one prisoner, Mr Evaristus C. Mozie from life imprisonment to absolute pardon based on good conduct.